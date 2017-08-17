NABARD Grade A and Grade B prelims exam result 2017 declared at nabard.org

The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main exam and personal interview marks. The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main exam and personal interview marks.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the results of the Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) officers examination at nabard.org. NABARD will conduct the mains exam on August 29 and 30. The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main exam and personal interview marks.

NABARD had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 91 posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A) and 17 posts for Manager (Grade B). The online application process had started from June and ended in July.

NABARD prelims results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career section

Step 3: A new page will open displaying two pdf files for Grade A result and Grade B result

Step 4: Click on the one you applied for

Step 5: Check your roll number on the list

The phase 2 or the main exam will also be held online and will contain a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and descriptive pattern questions. Those qualify phase 2 with sufficient marks can appear for the interview which will have a weightage of 40 marks.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd