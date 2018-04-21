NABARD admit card released for Grade A phase 1 exam, download at nabard.org

NABARD Grade A admit card: Registered candidates can download their respective cards from the official website — nabard.org Registered candidates can download their respective cards from the official website — nabard.org

NABARD Grade A admit card: The admit card for Assistant Manager (Grade A) RDBS preliminary examination 2018 has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural development (NABARD). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — nabard.org. Through the recruitment, 92 vacant posts will be filled for assistant manager. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 19. All those who will clear the prelims will then have to appear for the mains, on June 6, 2018. It should be noted that the prelims is only qualifying in nature and serves as a screening test.

Selection procedure

The recruitment exam is spread into three phases:

Online preliminary examination: Objective type

Online mains examination: Objective as well as descriptive type

Interview: This is the last round and only those who will clear the first two rounds will be eligible for this.

Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Grade ‘A’ (RDBS – 2018) admit card download available’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Download link for online preliminary examination call letter’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam scheme for prelims

1) Reasoning: 20 questions (20 marks)

2) English Language: 40 questions (40 marks)

3) Computer Knowledge: 20 questions (20 marks)

4) General Awareness: 20 questions (20 marks)

5) Economic and Social Issues with focus on rural India: 40 questions (40 marks)

6) Agriculture and Rural Development with focus on rural India: 40 questions (40 marks)

7) Quantitative Aptitude: 20 questions (20 marks)

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. All the questions will have multiple choices. One-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates won’t be allowed to carry calculators (separate or with watch), books, note books or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic devices.

