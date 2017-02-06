Tamil Nadu MRB nurse recruitment: Apply for 2804 vacancies, check here

Tamil Nadu MRB nurse recruitment: The last date for online application and payment is February 24, 2017 Tamil Nadu MRB nurse recruitment: The last date for online application and payment is February 24, 2017

Tamil Nadu’s Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) has invited applications for the post of village health nurse and auxiliary nurse midwife. It announced that there are 2804 vacancies and that the pay scale would be Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,400.

The posts are open to different categories including general, backward classes, differently abled persons, destitute widows, ex-service men, denotified communities, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women.

Important dates:

Last date for online application and payment- February 24, 2017

Last date offline payment through Indian Bank- February 28, 2017

Fee: Rs 250 for SC, SCA, ST, DAP (PH) and Destitute Widow candidates and Rs 500 for all other categories.

Also read | UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: Apply for 3838 posts, check here

Eligibility:

– You should have a minimum age of 18 years. The upper age limit for differently-abled persons is 50, destitute widows is 57 and for all other categories is 40.

– You should have an ANM qualification from Government or Government approved private auxiliary nurse midwife school which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

– You should have a certificate of registration issued by the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council

– You must possess physical fitness for camp life.

– You should have scored a minimum of 40 per cent in your SSLC or class 10 exams and a minimum of 60 per cent in a Certificate/Diploma course.

Steps to apply online:

– Keep a scanned copy of your passport sized photograph and your signature ready. A valid email ID and phone number is also necessary for application.

– Go to the official website (mrb.tn.gov.in).

– Click on “Online Registration”.

– Select “Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife”.

– Fill the details in the fields provided and upload your photograph and signature.

– You can make the payment through net banking or offline through India Bank.

– Download your application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on nurse jobs, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd