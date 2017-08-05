MPSC sub inspector pre-exam results 2017 released at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC sub inspector pre-exam results 2017: Those who have been selected in this round will be required to appear for the main exam which will be held on September 24, 2017. MPSC sub inspector pre-exam results 2017: Those who have been selected in this round will be required to appear for the main exam which will be held on September 24, 2017.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results for the state exise pre-examination for the recruitment of sub inspectors in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website.

The cut off marks for the open general category stood at 56, for women at 48, for sports persons at 47 and for ex-servicemen at 23. For all other reserved categories and sub-categories, the cut off ranged from 56 to 3 marks.

The preliminary exam was held on May, 28, 2017. Those who have been selected in this round will be required to appear for the main exam which will be held on September 24, 2017.

Steps to check results for MPSC sub inspector pre-exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official site for MPSC (mpsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification “Sub-inspector in the State Exise Department Preliminary ecamiation-2017-written test result”

Step 3: Scroll down the list to check for your roll number.

Step 4: Download your result and keep a copy for further reference.

