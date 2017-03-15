MPSC PSI recruitment 2017: Answer key released, check here

MPSC PSI recruitment 2017: The answer key is available in the form of a PDF on the website. MPSC PSI recruitment 2017: The answer key is available in the form of a PDF on the website.

MPSC PSI recruitment 2017: The answer keys for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) police sub-inspector (PSI) preliminary exam 2017 has been released. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now cross-check their answers from the official MPSC website.

The Hindustan Times reported that the prelims were held on March 12, 2017 for 750 vacant police sub inspector posts in the state. The answer key is available in the form of a PDF on the official website of the commission.

The MPSC also invited the submission of representations for any of the questions in the paper. Those who wish to challenge the answer key can send their representations to the prescribed address before March 21, 2017.

Steps to download the MPSC PSI recruitment 2017 answer key:

– Go to the official MPSC website (mpsc.gov.in).

– Go to the notifications page, the link for which is provided in the home page.

– Click on “54-2016 – Police Sub Inspector Preliminary Examination 2016-First Answer Key”.

– A PDF will open displaying the answers.

– Cross check your answers.

– Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

