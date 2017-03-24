MPSC recruitment 2017: Admit cards released for State Service preliminaries, check here

MPSC recruitment 2017: The commission has announced that the admit cards for the exam are available on the official website. MPSC recruitment 2017: The commission has announced that the admit cards for the exam are available on the official website.

MPSC recruitment 2017: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification regarding the State Service preliminary exam 2017. The commission has announced that the admit cards for the exam are available on the official website for download.

The MPSC State Service preliminary exam will be conducted on April 2, 2017 and the commission has provided a link to the admit card in the release. The candidates have been asked to download the document and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The commission also said that if the admit card has not been received, then candidates can contact their office at “Bank of India building, third floor, Hutatma Chowk, Fort Mumbai” or call on “022-61316402”. In this case, candidates must send a copy of their documentation (like the application acknowledgement and payment receipt) to the above address.

The notice also contained instructions for candidates on their conduct during the exams, including items and documents that need to be or should not be carried on the day of the exam.

Read | MPSC exam 2016 results declared, Bhushan Ahire is the topper

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website of MPSC (mpsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the State Service prelims and read the instructions.

– Follow the link provided in the notice (mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in).

– Click on “Download hall ticket without entering the username or password”.

– Enter your application ID and the text in the image provided.

– Click on “Show”.

– Download the admit card and take print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on MPSC, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd