MPSC forest services preliminary exam 2017 results announced at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the list of candidates who qualified in the state forest services pre-examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can check their result from the official website.

Those who have cleared this preliminary exam can appear for the main paper which will be held on October 15, 2017. The cut off marks this year range from 52 to 36 for the open category and from 50 to 41 for the reserved category candidates.

Number of qualified candidates- District-wise: 579

Pune- 442

Nagpur- 33

Mumbai- 56

Aurangabad- 48

Steps to download results for MPSC forest services preliminary exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPSC (mpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Maharashtra forest service preliminary examination 2017 Announcement regarding result”.

Step 3: Scroll down the list to your region and check for your roll number.

Step 4: Download the result and save a copy for further reference.

