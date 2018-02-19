MPPSC State Services Exam 2018: Answer keys to release this week, check at mppsc.nic.in

MP state services exam 2018: Only those who will clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the next round, i.e mains. Only those who will clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the next round, i.e mains.

MP state services exam 2018 answer keys: The answer keys of Madhya Pradesh state services examination are expected to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) this week. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to keep a watch at the official website – mppsc.nic.in. The written examination for state service (prelims) and state forest service were conducted on February 18. The application process started in December and thousands of candidates had applied to fill over 100 posts in various government departments.

The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first one began at 10 am and the second one at 2:15 pm. The state service exam is held in three rounds – prelims, mains and the interview round. Only those who will clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the next round, i.e mains.The result for prelims will be out in March and the main exam will be held in July followed by the result declaration in October.

Last year, Saurabh Mishra topped the exam this time with a score of 1041 out of 1500. He scored 896 out of 1400 in the main exam and 145 out of 175 in the interview round.

