MPPSC Officer Recruitment 2018: 619 post, earn over Rs 39,000 per month

MPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced recruitment of 619 post of sports officer and librarian. All those who are interested in applying can do so from June 5, 2018 to July 4, 2018. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — mppscdemo.in. The examination will be conducted on August 18, 2018. Students will be able to download their admit card a week before the examination. If encountering any problem, they can also call the helpline number (0755-4019400) for help.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 619
Designation
Sports Officer: 311
Librarian: 308
Eligibility criteria
Education Qualification: Those interested in applying should have completed graduation in the relevant field from a recognised university.
Age limit
The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Pay scale
The candidates who will be selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay (GP) of Rs 6000.
Selection process
The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination.
How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the MPPSC’s online portal. Online Application will be accepted from June 6 to July 4, 2018 till 12:00 (night) at mponline.gov.in, mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.
Application fees
General/ OBC: Rs 1000
SC/ ST: RS 500
Important dates
Registration begins: June 5
Last date for application submission: July 4
Admit card availability: A week before the exam
Exam date: August 18
