MPPSC SET exam 2017: Admit card released, click here

MPPSC SET exam 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official MPPSC website.

The exams will be conducted from February 25, 2017.

Steps to download admit card:

– Go to the MPPSC official website (mppsc.nic.in).

– Scroll down and click on “Admit card- State Eligibility Test- 2017”

– In the new window, enter your application number, gender, email ID or Mother’s name, enter the code in the fields provided and click on Proceed.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

