MP Vyapam Police Constable final result 2017 declared at vyapam.nic.in

MP Vyapam Police Constable result: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the results for the police constable recruitment examination at vyapam.nic.in. The online exam was held from August 19 to September 18, 2017 in 13 centres across the state and the results of the first round was released in December. For the second round, 70535 aspirants had qualified the recruitment exam.

Earlier, MPPEB had released a notification for 14088 posts in various categories including Constable (driver), Constable (Tradesman), Head Constable (computer), Head Constable (Computer), etc. Thousands of candidates applied for the exam that will be held in morning and afternoon session at various places in Madhya Pradesh.

MP police constable results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the admit card section, click on the ‘MP police constable result 2017’ link

Step 3: A new page will open showing links for Head Constable & Asstt. Sub Inspector / GD / Trade and Home Guard (GD)

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

Vacancy details

Constable (GD, driver, cook etc) – 13931 posts

Head constable (computer) – 123 posts

Assistant sub inspector – 34 posts

