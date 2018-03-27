MPPEB Vyapam Patwari results 2017 declared, check scores at peb.mp.gov.in

Vyapam Patwari results are available at peb.mp.gov.in Vyapam Patwari results are available at peb.mp.gov.in

Vyapam Patwari results 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the results of Patwari recruitment 2017 examination on its official website: peb.mp.gov.in. The paper was held in December at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. Candidates can check their scores by using their ID.

The Vyapam Patwari examinations 2017 was held to fill 9235 posts. MPPEB conducted the re-examination took place on January 10, 2018.

MP Vyapam Patwari result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose an option English or Hindi

Step 3: There will be another option on the new page on ‘Patwari result’

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 5: Enter you nine digits roll number and date of birth and submit

Step 6: Your result will appear.

About MPPEB

The Professional Examination Board (PEB) is an autonomous body under the state government. The board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted. In the year 1982, both these Boards were amalgamated and named as Professional Examination Board (P.E.B.). The Board was assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission of various colleges in the state.

