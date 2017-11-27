MP Vyapam patwari recruitment exam admit cards 2017 to release at vyapam.nic.in

MP Vyapam patwari recruitment exam admit cards 2017: The exam will be conducted for a span of two hours. MP Vyapam patwari recruitment exam admit cards 2017: The exam will be conducted for a span of two hours.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also known as Vyapam, is likely to release the admit cards for the patwari recruitment exam 2017 this week. Candidates who are appearing for the can check the official website (vyapam.nic.in) for the hall tickets and keep a tab on this page to stay updated.

The recruitment exams are scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 31 this year. There are a total of 9,235 vacancies available for interested candidates.

The paper will be held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. The reporting time is at 7.30 am for the first session of the exam which will begin at 9 am. The afternoon session will begin at 3 pm and the reporting time for the same is at 1.30 pm.

The exam will be conducted for a span of two hours. The application process for the posts took place from October 28 and were closed by November 11 this year.

Steps to download MP Vyapam patwari recruitment exam admit cards 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board as mentioned above (vyapam.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Patwari exam admit cards (once it has been released).

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and search for your hall ticket.

Step 4: Download your call letter and take a print out for further reference.

