MP police constable exam 2017: Download admit card at vyapam.nic.in

MP police constable 2017: The online exam is scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 18, 2017. MP police constable 2017: The online exam is scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 18, 2017.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has activated the admit card link for the police constable recruitment examination at vyapam.nic.in. The online exam is scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 18, 2017.

Earlier, MPPEB had released a notification for 14088 posts in various categories including Constable (driver), Constable (Tradesman), Head Constable (computer), Head Constable (Computer), etc. Thousands of candidates applied for the exam that will be held in morning and afternoon session at various places in Madhya Pradesh.

Vacany details

Constable (GD, driver, cook etc) – 13931 posts

Head constable (computer) – 123 posts

Assistant sub inspector – 34 posts

MP police constable admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the admit card section, click on the ‘MP police constable admit card 2017’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

The candidate should ensure to carry the admit card in the exam hall along with an identity proof.

Selection process: The police constable examination will be held in three phases. In phase 1, candidates will have to appear for the written test. The successful candidates will have to give physical proficiency test and in the third phase, there will be a trade/ driving test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd