MP CPCT admit card 2019 released: Steps to download

MP CPCT admit card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology released the admit card or hall ticket for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) at its official website, cpct.mp.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 5 and 6, 2019.

CPCT is mandatory for data entry/IT operator/assistant Grade-3/steno/shorthand/typist and other similar positions in the departments, corporations and agencies under Government of Madhya Pradesh.

MP CPCT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cpct.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here link’ in the admit card LIVE link in ‘notice’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

In 2018, a total of 65,810 candidates registered for the exam of which 56,441 appeared. This was lower than 2017 when 1,17,134 registered for the exam of which 96,806 appeared.

