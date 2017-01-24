More men work overtime, women ready to shell out time during vacations: Study

A larger percentage of men would easily disclose to their colleagues if they are looking for a job change than women. (source: Thinkstock) A larger percentage of men would easily disclose to their colleagues if they are looking for a job change than women. (source: Thinkstock)

There are more men working overtime than women, according to a study, while more women are open to the idea of working during their holidays than men. It even found that men were more comfortable discussing “taboo topics” like salaries and job change than women.

The study, conducted by TimesJobs.com, revealed that 70 per cent male and 40 per cent female employees put in extra hours at work. Of the men working extra hours, nearly half of them do so every day. For women, it is more of an alternate day routine.

“Even if women do not spend as many hours in the workplace, their productivity and output is equal, if not greater in some cases, than that of men today,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions. The displeasure at working extra hours is equal among both genders.

In the case of working during holidays, 55 per cent female employees saying they have no objection to doing office work on a vacation. Only 30 per cent of male employees were open to the idea.

It also found that more women are satisfied with the balance between their work and life than men. About 65 per cent of women and only 40 per cent of men said they were happy with their current work-life situation. However, more men (70 per cent) were found to be willing to let go of their present jobs for a better pay package than women (60 per cent).

A larger percentage of men would easily disclose to their colleagues if they are looking for a job change than women. About 70 percent of female employees felt it was better not to discuss topics such as resignations, salary packages and bonuses, for the fear of evoking displeasure or jealousy in others.

“This TimesJobs study confirms that perceived gender differences still exist,” says Nilanjan Roy, “However, this is more of a mindset issue, than an actual difference in job performance.”

