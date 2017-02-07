Latest News
Minimum salary for foreign faculty on work visa lowered to Rs 9.10 lakh

The previous minimum annual salary of Rs 16.25 lakhs has been brought down to Rs 9.10 lakhs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 7, 2017 6:43 pm
"The limit will be valid up to the end of this year," Kiren Rijju, Home Affairs minister Kiren Rijju said.

The government has lowered the threshold salary for work visa to foreign nationals who are a part of the faculty at higher educational institutions. The previous minimum annual salary of Rs 16.25 lakh has been brought down to Rs 9.10 lakh.

This applies to all foreign faculty who are engaged as Assistant Professors or in higher positions in institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIMs and central universities.

“The limit will be valid up to the end of this year,” said the Minister of Home Affairs, Kiren Rijju, when questioned at the Lok Sabha session.

