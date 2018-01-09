Millennials unsatisfied with first job, 60% find themselves under-prepared: survey

Challenges with bosses and lack of mentorship have emerged as top reasons for the millennials quitting their first job. Challenges with bosses and lack of mentorship have emerged as top reasons for the millennials quitting their first job.

In what is believed about millennials that they are in a hurry to get settled with that ‘perfect’ jobs, however, when it comes to facing challenges, they get disheartened or back out from the new field they have chosen.

A recent survey by Monster.com titled ‘MyFirstJob’, the millennials in India (18-34 years) crave for career progression. But ironically, candidates were likely to stay at a job only if it offered better career prospects with 29 per cent exiting their first job in less than one year.

Top reasons why millennials left their first job

– 66 per cent found themselves under-prepared in their first job

– 60 per cent of the respondents left it for the sake of professional growth and work opportunities

– About 37 per cent felt opportunities for skilling and overall preparedness were missing

– 29 per cent cited domain expertise as a key challenge they faced in their first job.

– 16 per cent of the young graduates felt they could have been compensated better with salaries of 76 per cent under Rs 25,000 per month

In this era of instant gratification, the role of managers/management and constant feedback and support came across as strong indicators to retain fresh talent. Challenges with bosses and lack of mentorship have emerged as top reasons for the millennials quitting their first job.

The survey also gives an idea about the mistakes respondents felt they made during their first job interview. The top three mistakes were – not asking enough questions (33 per cent), not knowing much about the potential employer (28 per cent) and focusing too much on salary (19 per cent).

When Monster spoke to business leaders, they echoed the findings of the survey and shared their insights and suggestions for job seekers.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & CEO at Tech Mahindra, said, “One should always do a thorough research on the job, the company and the industry and even find details about the interviewer before an interview. This not only will help in increasing the chances of the interview turning positive, but also tell you if that is the right job one is looking for. It is important to measure one’s strengths and weaknesses, doing the homework rather than focusing on mapping your on-paper qualification to the job description. At the end of the day, a degree functions no better than a passport for the interview but does not impact the outcome of the interview.”

The definition of success remains traditional even for millennials. About 32 per cent believe developing new skills and capabilities to further their career is their number one parameter of what they define as success. Rest are meeting goals set by bosses and feeling happy and content going to work.

Reiterating the need to close the skills gap emerging through the finding of the survey, Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, APAC & Middle-East said, “The findings once again bring back the point about the need to upskill and invest in training to get the millennials workforce job ready. The good thing is that the millennials themselves are quite aware about the critical need to enhance their skills. Internships undoubtedly play a transformative role in instilling both confidence and imparting skills in job seekers.”

