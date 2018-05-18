MBAs, lawyers, M Techs join Haryana Police as constables

After the passing out of this batch, the state police force would be further strengthened. (Representational image) After the passing out of this batch, the state police force would be further strengthened. (Representational image)

The current batch of the Haryana Police includes professional degree holders which include MBAs, law graduates, M Techs and other post-graduates, a senior police official said on Thursday. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had earlier released a notification to fill 4,225 constables posts. At present, these constables are taking training, Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, said here in a release.

On May 20, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 84th batch of Recruit Basic Course (RBC) to be organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. The chief minister would also honour those recruits who would secure first, second and third place in the training programme.

As a result of the transparent recruitment process in the Haryana Police, highly qualified youth have been recruited in police, including 3,827 from rural areas and 398 from the urban background, the release stated. “Out of these, 2 are M.Phil, 15 M.Tech, 16 MCA, 36 MBA, 33 M.Sc., 38 M.Com, 103 MA, 273 B.Tech., 51 BCA, 3 LLB, 434 B.Sc., 215 B.Com, 844 BA, 23 Diploma holders, 65 are having 10+2 with JBT qualification, two each ITI fitter and polytechnic and 2028 are 10+2 pass,” he said.

The DGP said that training on the topics of police administration, radio telecom, traffic management, maintenance of law and order, security, Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, human behaviour, community policing and computer learning have been imparted to these recruits. After the passing out of this batch, the state police force would be further strengthened, he added.

