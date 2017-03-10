Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: Apply for 1717 posts, check here

Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: Last date to pay fees is March 21, 2017. Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: Last date to pay fees is March 21, 2017.

Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: The government of Maharashtra has released a notification inviting applications for police recruitment in the state. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website (see below to know how). There are 1717 posts available. These include posts of sub-Inspectors, assistant sub-inspector and head constables.

Important dates:

Application process begins- February 244, 2017

Last date to apply- March 17, 2017

Last date to pay fees- March 21, 2017

Fees:

General category- Rs 350

Reserved categories- Rs 200

Eligibility:

– Candidates must have passed 10+2 exam from any recognised institution.

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old.

Steps to apply for Maharashtra police recruitment:

– Go to the official Maharashtra police recruitment website (mahapolice.gov.in).

– Click on the recruitment tab.

– Click on the link that reads “Police Constable Recruitment 2017”.

– Read through the notifications and the advertisements to ensure your eligibility.

– Register for the site if you have not already and log in.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

