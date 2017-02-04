Kerala SET exam 2017: Admit cards released, check here

Kerala SET exam 2017: The Kerala SET exam is conducted to recruit higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers. Kerala SET exam 2017: The Kerala SET exam is conducted to recruit higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers.

The LBS Centre of Science and Technology, Kerala has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017. The examination will be conducted on February 12, 2017. The Kerala SET exam is conducted to recruit higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers.

Candidates can download the admit cart from the LBS Centre of Science and Technology website. The site has also notified that LTTC or DLED passed candidates are not eligible to apply for SET exam in February 2017.

The paper is divided into two parts. The first paper will measure the candidates’ general knowledge and teaching aptitude. The second paper will test the candidates based on the subject of their choice. Both parts will have 120 questions carrying 1 mark each, other than the mathematics and statistics subjects which will have 80 questions with 1.5 marks each.

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website of LBS Centre of Science and Technology (lbskerala.com).

– Click on the first notification that reads, “STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST – FEB-2017 – Download Admit Card”.

– In the new window that opens, click on “Download Admit Card”.

– Enter your 5 digit Application Number in the field provided.

– Select your date of birth.

– Click on “Get the Admit Card”.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

