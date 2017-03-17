Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2017: Government to fill 10,000 vacancies this year

KVS recruitment 2017: About 35 schools were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday and more new schools are being considered. KVS recruitment 2017: About 35 schools were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday and more new schools are being considered.

KVS recruitment 2017: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar, on Thursday announced that 10,000 vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be filled in 2017-18. The process has already begun with the government conducting written exams for direct recruitment for 6,206 posts in December. The KVS PGT, TGT, PRT exam was conducted on January 7, 2017 in 34 cities.

“Action has also been initiated for filling up of another 4,473 posts through Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) with the recruiting agency CBSE,” Javadekar said during the Question Hour at the Rajya Sabha. He added that there were 31 functioning KVs in Andhra Pradesh where 449 teaching posts were vacant.

The HRD Minister said that the government was trying to open more KVs to provide quality education. About 35 schools were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday and more new schools are being considered. The proposals of two KVs in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district have been found to be feasible with respect to the funds and resources required from the government.

Javadekar noted that the appointment of teachers to fill up vacancies is a continuous process. He added that all three categories on contractual teachers will get equal pay and that the government is looking to employ permanent staff.

