KVS admit card 2018 released at kvsangathan.nic.in, steps to download

KVS recruitment admit card 2018: The admit card for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts such as officer’s cadre, librarian etc has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in online mode from February 19 to 23 and on 26.
The official announcement regarding this recruitment was made on February 1.
Posts offered
Lower Division Clerk
Hindi Translator
Assistant
Librarian
Upper Division Clerk
Stenographer (grade 2)
Administrative Officer
Finance Officer
Assistant Commissioner
Assistant Engineer
Deputy Commissioner
KVS recruitment admit card 2018, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the admit card link
Step 3: In the candidate login page, enter your user Id and password in the provided fields
Step 4: Click on login
Step 5: You will now be able to download your admit card
