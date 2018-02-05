KVS admit card 2018 released at kvsangathan.nic.in, steps to download

KVS recruitment admit card 2018: The admit card for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The admit card for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

KVS recruitment admit card 2018: The admit card for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts such as officer’s cadre, librarian etc has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in online mode from February 19 to 23 and on 26.

The official announcement regarding this recruitment was made on February 1.

Posts offered

Lower Division Clerk

Hindi Translator

Assistant

Librarian

Upper Division Clerk

Stenographer (grade 2)

Administrative Officer

Finance Officer

Assistant Commissioner

Assistant Engineer

Deputy Commissioner

KVS recruitment admit card 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the candidate login page, enter your user Id and password in the provided fields

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: You will now be able to download your admit card

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd