KVS LDC written exam result 2018 declared, check now at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS LDC result 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts such as officer’s cadre, librarian etc. All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination was conducted in online mode from February 19 to 23 and on 26.The official announcement regarding this recruitment was made on February 1.
Posts offered
Lower Division Clerk
Hindi Translator
Assistant
Librarian
Upper Division Clerk
Stenographer (grade 2)
Administrative Officer
Finance Officer
Assistant Commissioner
Assistant Engineer
Deputy Commissioner
KVS recruitment results 2018: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result tab
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Results will be appeared on your screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
