KVS LDC written exam result 2018 declared, check now at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS LDC result 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in KVS LDC result 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS LDC result 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results for the recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts such as officer’s cadre, librarian etc. All those candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination was conducted in online mode from February 19 to 23 and on 26.The official announcement regarding this recruitment was made on February 1.

Posts offered

Lower Division Clerk

Hindi Translator

Assistant

Librarian

Upper Division Clerk

Stenographer (grade 2)

Administrative Officer

Finance Officer

Assistant Commissioner

Assistant Engineer

Deputy Commissioner

KVS recruitment results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will be appeared on your screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App