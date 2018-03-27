KSRTC recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 726 technical assistant post, apply at ksrtc.in

The selection will be conducted on the basis of a written test, physical test and an interview. The selection will be conducted on the basis of a written test, physical test and an interview.

KSRTC recruitment: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the position of technical assistant. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — ksrtc.in. The last date for online registration is April 25.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 726

Designation

Technical Assistant

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding an ITC/ ITI/ NAC degree from a recognised board. They should also be holding a light motor vehicle driving license.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,700.

Selection procedure

The selection will be conducted on the basis of a written test, physical test and an interview.

How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website ksrtc.in.

Application fee:

General category: Rs 800

SC/ST category: Rs 500

Important dates

Last date for submission of application: April 25

Last date for submission of application fee: April 25

