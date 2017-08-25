KPSC gazetted probationers prelim exam answer key 2017 released at kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC gazetted probationers prelim exam answer key 2017: The gazetted probationers prelims were held on August 20, 2017. KPSC gazetted probationers prelim exam answer key 2017: The gazetted probationers prelims were held on August 20, 2017.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the answer keys for the preliminary exam conducted to recruit gazetted probationers. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key which is available for download on the official website.

The gazetted probationers prelims were held on August 20, 2017. There were two papers in four separate question booklet series each. Paper 1 was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The answer keys are available for each section on the site where candidates can submit their objections and representations.

Steps to download KPSC gazetted probationers prelim exam answer key 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KPSC (kpsc.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for “key answers”.

Step 3: Follow the link that reads “KEY ANSWERS OF GAZETTED PROBATIONERS (PRELIMS) 2017 EXAM HELD ON 20-08-2017”.

Step 4: Select either paper 1 or paper 2.

Step 5: Scroll down the PDF and cross-check your answers.

Step 6: Download the answer key and take a print out of the same for further reference.

