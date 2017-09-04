KPSC assistant division 1, 2 recruitment 2017: Apply for 1,058 posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC assistant division 1, 2 recruitment 2017: To be eligible for the post of first division assistants candidates are required to have a graduate’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. KPSC assistant division 1, 2 recruitment 2017: To be eligible for the post of first division assistants candidates are required to have a graduate’s degree in any subject from a recognised university.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has called for application to 1,058 first and second division assistant posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same from the official website of the Commission (see steps below to know how).

“Application submitted through online does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the notification and application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and the application can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time,” KPSC said in a notification.

Posts available:

First division assistant- 507

Second division assistant- 551

Eligibility:



To be eligible for the post of first division assistants candidates are required to have a graduate’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. For the post of second division assistants, candidates will be required to have passed 10+2 exams or equivalent from a recognised board. Candidates graduating 10+2 from an open university cannot be considered.

Important dates:

Last date to fill application form- October 7, 2017 (11.45 pm)

Last date to pay fee- October 9, 2017

Steps to apply for KPSC assistant division 1, 2 recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for KPSC (kpsc.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the tab that says “Apply Online-Admission Ticket Download”

– Follow the link that reads “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POSTS OF FIRST DIVISION ASSISTANT/SECOND DIVISION ASSISTANT-2017”

– Check the box at the bottom to claim that you have read the instructions.

– If you have not yet, register to the site and login.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application form.

– Download the form and save a copy for further reference.

