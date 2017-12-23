Kerala’s successful Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme to be launched in Haryana in February

Under the SPC programme, students are trained to know police from close quarters. Under the SPC programme, students are trained to know police from close quarters.

Kerala SPC programme: The Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, that has its roots in Kerala, will be rolled out nationally in Haryana in February 2018. Home Minister Rajnath Singh made an announcement regarding the same in a function and Singh had also earlier said his vision for the youth of India was that they will have the best of opportunities in the world to express their talents and realize their dreams.

They are truly empowered to lead this country and the world with confidence and grace and it shall be the endeavour of the government to ensure that our youth are provided with the best of opportunities, he had said.

SPC programme is a highly successful programme of Kerala under which students are trained to know police from close quarters. Under this school based capacity development initiative, students are motivated to understand the importance of rule of law and its role in peace, development and sustained creation of new income and employment opportunities.

The SPC programme provides for a comprehensive development of the child, something on which the Centre has

been keenly focusing, an official said. He added that the programme inculcates values, skills, and attributes necessary to function as successful citizens in today’s fast-changing, globalising and competitive world. It would also help strengthen the Indian values of universal brotherhood, patriotism, truth, and the ability to place the community or the country’s interest above that of one’s own, the official said.

