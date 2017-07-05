Kerala TET 2017: Notification released, apply before July 18 at bpekerala.in

Kerala TET 2017: Candidates who secure top ranks in all categories will receive cash awards of Rs 20,000, Rs, 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000. Kerala TET 2017: Candidates who secure top ranks in all categories will receive cash awards of Rs 20,000, Rs, 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000.

Kerala TET 2017: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released a notification regarding the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 the applications for which were released on July 3. Interested candidates can apply for the exam from the official website of the test (see steps below to know how).

The exam will be conducted on August 12 and August 18 and each will be 2.5 hours long with a weightage of 150 marks. The test is conducted for lower primary (KTET 1) teachers; upper primary (KTET 2)teachers; high school (KTET 3)teachers; language teachers up to upper primary or specialist and physical education teachers up to high school level (KTET 4) and; those who appeared for D.Ed/B.Ed . Read | TNTET 2017: Results announced at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to download here

Important dates:

Last date to submit application (step 1)- July 17

Last date to submit application (step 2)- July 18

Admit cards- August 1

KTET 1- August 12 (10 am to 12.30 pm)

KTET 2- August 12 (2 pm to 4.30 pm)

KTET 3- August 19 (11 am to 1.30 pm)

KTET 4- August 19 (2.30 pm to 5 pm)

Candidates who secure top ranks in all categories will receive cash awards of Rs 20,000, Rs, 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000. Read | Telangana TET 2017 to be held on July 23, click here

Steps to apply for KTET exams 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (bpekerala.in).

Step 2: Click on “KTET 2017”.

Step 3: Follow the links for “step 1 registration” and “step 2 registration”

Step 4: Pay the fee and register.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the receipt for further reference.

