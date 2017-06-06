Kerala PSC recruitment 2017: Notification out, apply for 117 posts

SSC CGL 2017: the Commission has clarified the maximum age limit is 30 years. SSC CGL 2017: the Commission has clarified the maximum age limit is 30 years.

Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has invited eligible candidates to fill for 117 posts in various categories. PSC has invited applications to fill posts in police constable, lower division clerk, forest driver, higher secondary school teacher, laboratory technical assistant.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website by June 14, 2017. To be eligible for these posts, candidates need to be at least 20 years of age and not older than 31 years. The candidates should also have a graduate degree from any recognised university or institute. Read | Kerala government plans coaching centres for civil service aspirants, click here

Candidates will need to appear for a written test clearing which they will be called for interview rounds. Those who apply for drivers’ posts will need to appear for a driving test.

Steps to apply for Kerala PSC recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Commission (keralapsc.gov.in).

– Click on the “One Time Registration” tab.

– Register to the site.

– Login to the site after registration.

– Follow the instructions provided on the site to apply.

– Download and take a print out of your application form for further reference.

