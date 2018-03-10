Kerala PSC application form to have transgender option

As a part of skill development, five transgenders in a district would also be given driving lessons. As a part of skill development, five transgenders in a district would also be given driving lessons.

The Kerala government has plans to offer a third gender option in job applications for public service commission. The objective behind the same is to bring the transgender community into the mainstream of society. Health and social justice Miniser K K Shailaja stated this is the assembly, yesterday, while replying to a calling attention to the necessity to enact a law to solve the difficulties being faced by transgenders in Kerala.

“Steps for including the transgender option in the PSC application forms are in the final stages,” she said to the

calling attention motion of M K Muneer (IUML). She added that the process has been started to open exclusive TG clinics in all district hospitals and facility for sex-change surgery in state-run medical colleges. It was planned to open a 24-hour helpline for third genders, she said.

The minister also talked about another major initiative according to which identity cards will be provided to all transgenders in the state. He further said that steps in this regard was fast progressing. Shyalaja said a scheme which provides continuous education to transgender dropouts has also been started.

As a part of skill development, five transgenders in a district would be given driving lessons, she said. She pointed out that Kerala was the first state in the country to come out with a transgender policy.

