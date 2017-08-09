Kerala LBSCST SET 2017 admit cards released at lbskerala.com, exam on August 20

Kerala LBSCST SET 2017: Kerala LBSCST SET will be held on August 20 this year and the answer keys for the same will be released on the site by August 23, 2017. Kerala LBSCST SET 2017: Kerala LBSCST SET will be held on August 20 this year and the answer keys for the same will be released on the site by August 23, 2017.

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology (LBSCST) has released the admit cards for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017 for lectureship at various universities across Kerala. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website.

Kerala LBSCST SET will be held on August 20 this year and the answer keys for the same will be released on the site by August 23, 2017. Candidates must carry one original ID card (including driving licence, voters ID, passport, college/school/university ID card, PAN card or aadhaar Card) on the day of the exam.

A detailed prospectus and syllabus for the exam is available on the official website.

Steps to download Kerala LBSCST SET 2017 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website for LBS Centre for Science and Technology (lbskerala.com).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the “State Eligibility Test”.

Step 3: Follow the link provided on this page to “Download Admit Card”.

Step 4: Enter your five digit application number and fill in your date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd