Kendriya Vidyalayas PGT, TGT, PRT exam 2016: Important points to remember

KVS PGT, TGT, PRT exam 2016: The Navodaya Vidalaya Samiti is conduting the recruitment examination for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

On January 7, the exam for PGT and PRT is held while on January 8, TGT recruitment exam will take place. The admit cards are already out and can be download on the official website – mecbsegov.in. The written examination will be held at 34 cities to fill a total of 6,205 posts.

Steps to download the KVS recruitment 2016 admit card

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link ‘KVS recruitment 2016 admit card’

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and other details

Download the admit card and remember to carry it in the exam hall

The OMR sheet and answer key will be put on the website few days after the written examination is over. NVS will invite objections, if any, from the candidates. Thereafter, objections will be referred to experts and key will be finalised by the examination conducting agency for preparation of result.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in written exam followed by the interview.

Things to keep in mind

Remember to carry your admit card and keep it safely till the result declaration.

Reach the venue atleast 30 minutes before

Do keep traffic and distance between your home and exam hall in mind.

Do not carry electronic items like mobiles in the exam hall

