KVS released recruitment notification: Apply for 507 non-teaching and other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS recruitment: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications for Officer’s Cadre, Librarian and other non-teaching posts through direct recruitment. The vacancies are tentative in nature. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 507

Designation:

Deputy Commissioner (Group A): 4

Assistant Commissioner (Group A): 13

Administrative Officer (Group A): 7

Finance Officer (Group B): 2

Assistant Engineer (Group B): 1

Assistant (Group B): 27

Hindi Translator (Group B): 4

Upper Division Clerk (Group C): 146

Stenographer (Grade II) (Group C): 38

Lower Division Clerk (Group C): 561

Librarian (Group B): 214

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Deputy Commissioner (Group A): Aspirants should be holding atleast a second class masters degree with BEd or equivalent qualification.

Assistant Commissioner (Group A): Aspirants should be holding a masters degree from a recognised university with atleast 45 per cent marks, with BEd or equivalent qualification.

Administrative Officer (Group A): Aspirants should be graduates in any discipline.

Finance Officer (Group B): Aspirants should be holding a BCom degree with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and atleast fours years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work

Or

MCom with 50 per cent marks and atleast three years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work

Or

CA (Inter) or ICWA (Inter) or MBA (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) with two years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work.

Assistant Engineer (Group B): Aspirants should be graduates in electrical engineering from a recognised university. They should be holding two years of experience in design and engineering in concerned branch.

Assistant (Group B): Aspirants should be graduates with three years of experience as UDC in central/state government/autonomous bodies/public sector undertakings.

Hindi Translator (Group B): Aspirants should be holding masters degree of a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject

Or

Masters degree of a recognised university in English.

Upper Division Clerk (Group C): Aspirants should be graduates.

Stenographer (Grade II) (Group C): Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

Lower Division Clerk (Group C): Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised university or board,

Librarian (Group B): Aspirants should holding a bachelors degree in library science or should be graduates with one year diploma in library science.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written/online examination/interview/skill test

Important date

The last date for registration is January 11.

