Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2017: Results for KVS TGT, PGT, PRT written exam declared

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2017: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the results for the written examination on Saturday the list of candidates selected for the interview round have been announced. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can download them from the official website.

The interviews will be held on May 22, 23 an 24, 2017. The reporting time is mentioned beside the names of the candidates selected.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the written exam for the post of PGT and PRT on January 7 and TGT and TGT (Misc.) on January 8.

Steps to download KVS teacher/principal recruitment written exam:

– Go the the official website of KVS (kvsangathan.nic.in).

– On the left hand side of the home page there will be links to “List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs in KVS”, “List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs in KVS” or “List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PRT in KVS”.

– Scroll down the list to check for your roll number and the reporting time for the interview.

– Download the selected list in which your name appears and keep a print out for further reference.

