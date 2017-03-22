Karnataka Bank clerk exam 2017: Results declared, check scores here

Karnataka Bank clerk exam 2017: The gross pay would be approximately Rs 23,500 per month. Karnataka Bank clerk exam 2017: The gross pay would be approximately Rs 23,500 per month.

Karnataka Bank has on Wednesday released the results for the online exam for the recruitment of clerks held on February 19, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the clerk results can download them from the bank’s official website.

The bank has also notified that the candidates who have cleared this paper will be called for an interview round. The date for the interview will be announced later. In the advertisement for the exam Karnataka Bank had announced that the gross pay would be approximately Rs 23,500 per month.

Steps to download the Karnataka Bank clerk exam results:

– Go to the official website of Karnataka Bank (karnatakabank.com).

– Click on the “Careers” tab on the top right hand corner of the home page.

– In the new page, click on “Results of Online Examination held on 19-02-2017”.

– Enter your 10 digit examination roll number and date of birth (in DD-MM-YYYY format).

– Click on “Go”.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

