Karnataka to recruit 10,000 school, 1,203 PU teachers; notification to release soon

Karnataka will release a notice for the recruitment of more than 10,000 teachers for schools and about 1,203 teachers for government pre-university colleges across the state by the end of July.

“Till date, we have not recruited drawing, music and physical education teachers, but we will think and see what can be done in future,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said.

The decision comes at a time when the Hyderabad-Karnataka region noted a shortage of 6,000 faculty members, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror. About 5,400 teachers will be posted in the region, while 8,000 will be recruited for schools in the state. The government will also allot physical education teachers according to the identification of colleges as primary, high school or degree colleges.

Addressing the shortage of teachers in state PU colleges, the ministry has said that it will conduct examinations to appoint 1,203 PU teachers.

Noting that there have been loopholes with nine cases where teachers have been transferred to “widow” status, the minister said, “We have seen nine cases and we have stopped this process. However, on humanitarian grounds, some cases are considered for transfers.”

