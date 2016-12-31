Karnataka TET 2016: Admit card released

Paper I is in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 pm and paper II is in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper I is in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 pm and paper II is in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) released its admit card on Saturday. Candidates appearing for the exam conducted by the Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The Karnataka TET is an entrance test for teachers who wish to work at government schools in the state. The exam will have two papers. Paper I is in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 pm and paper II is in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Important dates:

Admit card released- December 31, 2016

Examination date- January 8, 2017

Steps to download the Karnataka TET admit card 2016:

– Log on to the official website of the Karnataka TET (schooleducation.kar.nic.in).

– Go to the “KARTET” or “CAC” tab.

– Click on the link to the admit card.

– Enter your details such as roll number, registration number, date of birth etc., as required.

– Your admit card will be made available when you click on the “Submit” button.

– Download your admit card to your computer. Take a print out as well.

