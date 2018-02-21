Karnataka State Police is hiring, apply for 164 police sub inspector (civil) posts

Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – psi18.ksp-online.in. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – psi18.ksp-online.in.

KSP recruitment 2018: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring for the post of police sub-inspector (male and female). Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – psi18.ksp-online.in. The last date for submission of application is March 12.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 164

Designation

Police Sub-Inspector

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding any degree from university recognised by UGC or equivalent.

Age limit:

Direct candidate: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years and minimum 21 years.

In service candidate: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years and minimum 21 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to Rs 36,300.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done in 3 stages:

— ET and PST

— Written examination

— Viva-voce

How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates are required to fill the application form online and generate the challan and make the payment in the respective bank/post office.

Important dates

Last date for online payment of fee: March 14

