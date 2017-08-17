Karnataka Power Corporation Limited: Apply for 394 AE, JE and chemist posts

The written test for 100 marks will be conducted in the relevant technical subjects The written test for 100 marks will be conducted in the relevant technical subjects

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has invited eligible candidates to apply for a total of 394 posts as assistant engineers and junior assistants in civil, electrical and mechanical. The online applications have to be submitted at karnatakapower.com by August 18.

Vacancy details

AE (Civil): 22

AE (Electrical) : 71

AE (Mechanical): 33

AE (Instrumentation): 60

JE (Civil) : 12

JE (Electrical) : 97

JE (Mechanical): 56

Chemist: 07

Chemical supervisor: 36

Application fees: Rs 500 for general category and Rs 250 for SC/ST/ category-I candidates plus postal service charges of Rs 15.

The selection of the candidates will be based on merit list of those who qualify the written exam. The qualified candidates will be recruited at Raichur Thermal Power Stations (RTPS), Bellary Thermal Power Stations (BTPS) and Yeramarus Thermal Power Stations (YTPS).

Exam pattern: The written test for 100 marks will be conducted in the relevant technical subjects and objective type questions will be asked in the English version in respect of engineering cadres.

For those applying for chemists/ chemical supervisors, the question paper will be in both Kannada and English. Candidates will have to attend the written test in any one of the following 6 centers – Bengaluru, Ballary, Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

