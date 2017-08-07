JSSC police radio operator SI wireless recruitment exam 2017: Apply before September 2 at jssc.in

JSSC police radio operator SI wireless recruitment exam 2017: Last date to submit filled applications is September 2. JSSC police radio operator SI wireless recruitment exam 2017: Last date to submit filled applications is September 2.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates for police radio operators and sub-inspector wireless posts. Those who are interested in these posts can apply for the same on the official website.

The selection process will take place in four rounds including the preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test and medical exam. The preliminary and main exams will contain objective and multiple choice questions.

The preliminary exam will include questions on general studies, general science, general mathematics, mental capacity check and basic knowledge of computers with a total weightage of 120 marks. The syllabus for the exam is available on the official website.

Important dates:

Last date to submit filled applications- September 2 (5 pm)

Last date to submit fee- September 7

Preliminary exam (tentative dates)- November 6 to November 17

Steps to apply for JSSC police radio operator SI wireless recruitment exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JSSC (jssc.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the “Online Application For Jharkhand Police Radio Sub Inspector Wireless Competitive Examination-2017”

Step 3: Click on “register”

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Login and apply for the post of your choice.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd