Jharkhand SSC TGT recruitment 2017: Apply for 17572 posts

JSSC TGT recruitment 2017: The recruitment notification for the Combined Graduate Training Teacher Competitive Exam-2016 (CGTTCE-2016) for TGT teachers posts has been announced by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who are looking for government teachers jobs can apply online from January 6, 2017.

The Jharkhand government published the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Act 2008 via Gazette notification no. 829 on 6th December 2008. Through this act, the candidates are recruited for various positions. This year the state government released a notification for the filling up of TGT posts and asked interested candidates to apply online.

Post: TGT Teacher

Vacancies: 17572 (Scheduled- 8423, Others- 9149)

Application date: January 6, 2017

Eligibility:

Those applying for this post should have passed Graduation or completed Bachelors in Education with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ST categories).

Male applicants must be at least 40 years in age, while female applicants need to be at least 42 years old. (45 years in age for SC/ST category– both male and female)

Application fees: It is Rs 460 for general category and Rs 115 for SC/ST category.

Other information:

Pay scale: The candidates can expect Rs 9300-34800 in the pay scale with grade pay of Rs 4600.

– To apply for Jharkhand SSC TGT Recruitment 2017 visit the official website, click on “JSSC TGT Recruitment 2017”, read the notification carefully; fill all the details correctly in the fields provided and click on submit button.

-After the application has been submitted, the candidate must pay the application fee. The website will give options for methods of payment.

-Make sure to download the page after payment, or take a printout of the same for further reference.

