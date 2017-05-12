JSSC: Jharkhand High Court quashes 17,500 teacher recruitment notification, says eligibility criteria discriminatory

JSSC released a notification last year to fill 17,572 vacancies at the high school level. (Photo for representation purpose) JSSC released a notification last year to fill 17,572 vacancies at the high school level. (Photo for representation purpose)

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday quashed the advertisement issued by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for recruitment of over 17,500 graduate teachers at the high school level on the ground that one of its eligibility criteria, with respect to combination of subjects, was discriminatory to many aspirants.

A single judge bench of Justice S Chandrashekhar passed the order on a bunch of petitions, the main petition being that of Hari Sharma and others. A copy of the order is still not available. Efforts to reach out to JSSC counsel did not yield result.

While quashing the order, the court has allowed certain relaxations for those aspirants who could not fill the form on account of not meeting the eligibility criteria related to subject combinations.

Sunil Mahto, one of the counsels for the petitioner said: “Our main demand was that the criteria for applying with regards to combination of subjects like history with political science was not correct. The relevant recruitment rules of 2015 do not provide that an aspirant should be graduate in a particular combination of subjects. The court has agreed with our contention. It has also given some relaxation in terms of age-limit to those who could not apply earlier due to the eligibility criteria under question.”

Jharkhand government faces acute manpower shortage in various departments, including education. In order to ensure that crucial vacancies were filled up, the government had declared 2016 as the year of appointments.

The exercise to fill 17,572 vacancies at the high school level was being seen as a major initiative in this regard. With the High Court now quashing it, the process has been set back for a few months once again.

Earlier, the advertisement for 17,572 vacancies was issued on December 27, 2016. However, this advertisement was opposed on account of the provision of negative marking, besides the eligibility criteria of having graduation in two subjects in a particular combination.

Following protests, the advertisement was modified and re-issued on February 4, 2017. In this advertisement, negative marking was removed. However, the provision of subject combination remained. The petitioners then approached the High Court, which stayed the process on March 28, 2017 by which time the aspirants had filled the forms.

