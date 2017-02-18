Jobs offered to over one lakh candidates at week-long Gujarat fairs

Job fairs were organised across 12 clusters covering 33 districts. (File photo) Job fairs were organised across 12 clusters covering 33 districts. (File photo)

As many as 1,09,520 candidates out of 1,42,970 applicants were offered jobs at week-long fairs organised by Gujarat government across 12 clusters, a senior official said on Saturday. A total 2,184 job providers, including Indian and multi-national companies, participated in job fairs organised across 12 clusters covering 33 districts, chief secretary JN Singh told reporters in Gandhinagar.

“To pass on job opportunities created following investments which came into the state through ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ to youth, mega job fairs were organised in 12 clusters between February 11 and 17,” Singh said. “As many as 2,184 job providers participated in the mega fairs and offered jobs to 1,09,520 candidates out of 1,42,970 applicants,” he said.

Job offers were made by companies from various sectors including automobiles, textiles, engineering, construction, pharmacy, food and beverages, power, cement, marketing/sales, banking, finance, hospitality, health care management, tele communications, among others, he said. Among major job providing companies were L&T Limited, Ford India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd., Honda Motors, Tata Motors, Vodafone, Pepsico, Adena Power, Essar Power, Reliance Industries, Welspun India Ltd., Arvind Mills, Sandhi Cement, Ambuja Cement, Eureka Forbes, Torrent Power, Tata Chemicals, Syntex Pvt. Ltd., Aegis Limited, Singh added. “These companies offered jobs to skilled and

“These companies offered jobs to skilled and semi-skilled workers, supervisors, engineers, managers, and customer care representatives, among others. As many as 1,09,520 youths, including 88,503 men and 21,017 women, were offered jobs through these fairs. As many as 144 differently-abled persons were also offered jobs. Of those who were offered jobs, many candidates were from SC, ST, and SEBC categories,” the Chief Secretary said.

A further breakup shows that 56,742 candidates were offered jobs in manufacturing sector and 52,778 candidates were offered jobs in services sector. As many as 5,555 apprentices including 384 women candidates were offered jobs by municipal corporations, municipalities, and different industrial units, Singh said.

Twelve clusters where job fairs were organised are Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Jamnagar, Morbi, Vapi, Mehsana and Gandhidham.

