Jobs in Telangana: TSNPDCL is looking for 2,553 junior linemen, check out the salary details

Telangana recruitment 2018: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) has issued a notification, inviting interested candidates to apply for the post of junior lineman. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website – tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2553

Designation

Junior Lineman

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should possess SSLC/SSC/class 10 with ITI qualification in electrical trade/wireman or should have pursued 2 years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade only from a recognised institution/board of combined AP/Telangana state education department.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

Rs 15,585 – 305 – 16500 – 445 –18725 – 580 – 21625 – 715 –25200

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination which will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area of Hyderabad and GWMC area of Warangal. Qualified candidates will be called for pole climbing test

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants are required to apply at the official website mentioned above.

Online application processing fee: Rs 100

Examination fee: Rs 120

Those belonging to SC/ST/BC communities are exempted from payment of examination fee

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: March 19 (11:59 pm)

Last date for online payment of fee: March 19 (5 pm)

Hall ticket availability: April 2

Examination date: April 8

