Career in Google: Latest job openings for engineers, sales manager and more

Google is one of the most preferred companies for engineers.

Wish to become work with world’s most prestigious company Google, then here is your chance. From technical jobs to vacancies in sales and marketing domain. While there are jobs in various locations including San Francisco, few are for those willing to work in India.

Sales and Account Management

In the official website of Google, it is being stated: “The Small and Medium sized Business (SMB) Sales team focuses on business development in relation to SMBs, a critical segment for the Cloud business.”

As an account executive, the candidate has to discuss and advocate the value of G Suite. In this role, he/ she has to manage new initiatives or experiments. They will also work to develop the business growth of your assigned territory through campaigns, partner development and marketing events.

Job location: Gurugram, India

Qualifications

— BA/BS degree or equivalent practical experience.

— Experience working with and presenting IaaS or PaaS products to customers.

— Ability to speak and write in English fluently and idiomatically.

Preferred qualifications:

— 2 years of experience working with and presenting IaaS and/or PaaS products.

— Experience in a Technical/Sales Engineering role. Experience using CRM systems (e.g. Salesforce.com, etc).

— Understanding of the technology and cloud computing market, and a passion for Google Cloud products (G Suite, Google Cloud Platform).

— Ability to build influential relationships and deliver results in a fast-paced, cross-functional team environment.

— Effective organisational and project management capabilities. — Analytical and detail-oriented individual.

Software engineer

The applicant is expected to work on massive scalability and storage solutions, large-scale applications and entirely new platforms for developers around the world. They are expected to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software. They need to manage individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables.

Minimum qualifications:

— BS degree in Computer Science, similar technical field of study or equivalent practical experience.

— Software development experience in one or more general purpose programming languages.

— Experience working with two or more from the following: web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, and/or security software development.

— Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.

Preferred qualifications:

— Master’s, PhD degree, further education or experience in engineering, computer science or other technical related fields.

— Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: Java, C/C++, C#, Objective C, Python, JavaScript, or Go.

— Experience developing accessible technologies.

— Interest and ability to learn other coding languages as needed

Those who wish to apply in the respective profiles, have to visit the careers.google.com. If your resume suits their expectations, Google will call you for interview.

