Demand for senior professionals rises, freshers fall behind: Study

The demand for senior professionals has grown over the previous months, a study found. Professional with at least 20 years of experience have witnessed a 10 per cent increase in demand from recruiters since November 2016. No other experience category saw a rise in demand which has not been as generous to freshers.

The law and legal sector has seen the biggest rise in demand followed by the accounting sector, according to a study by TimesJobs. The RecruitX 2017 report also noted that the demand for biotechnologists and pharmaceutical professional have shot up by 24 per cent in January.

“It is encouraging to note that the Finance Minister has also given a major push to the Skill India initiative, however, job-creation remains a big challenge,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions. He adds that the focus on infrastructure, technology and manufacturing in the 2017 Finance Budget is likely to boost the demand for senior professionals across these sectors. The media and entertainment sector, quality and process control professionals and petrochemicals, oil and gas domain professionals have noted a 3-4 per cent rise in demand over the past month.

Even though the overall hiring momentum has slowed down by 4 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh has had a soaring increase in demand for talent at 12 per cent. Among the major metro cities, Chandigarh has a 3 per cent rise closely followed by Jaipur and Bengaluru.

With more recruiters focusing on hiring experienced professionals, the chances look meek for freshers. Most jobs created are of low income at retail or call centers, according to Roy.

“Job opportunities remain scarce for highly skilled young engineers and technology professionals entering the workforce each year,” says he. “We need to be able to offer them opportunities commensurate with their skills, for India to become a true knowledge economy.”

