JNU recruitment 2017: Apply for 98 teaching posts, check here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has opened its application process for 98 teaching positions. The university announced that it will consider candidates a good academic record, teaching or research experience and working in related areas of research. Candidates with interdisciplinary research interests are also invited to apply.

The candidates should have PhDs (for posts of Professors and Associate Professors) or a Master’s degree (for Assistant Professors posts) with suitable work experience and academic contributions in the field you are interested in.

Posts available: 98

Professor- 34

Assisstant Professor- 26

Associate Professor- 38

Last date to apply: March 14, 2017 (5.30 pm)

Pay scale:

Professor- Rs 37,400- 67,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 10,000

Assistant Professor- Rs 15,600- 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,000

Associate Professor- Rs 37,400- 67,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 9,000

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official JNU website (jnu.ac.in).

– Scroll down to the bottom on the home page and click on the link that read “Careers at JNU”

– Click on the advertisement “RC/03/2017”.

– Carefully go through the eligibility criteria for the post you are interested in and read the instructions.

– Once you have done this, go back to the Careers page and click on “Apply online” beside the subject of your choice.

– Log in with your registered email ID and password or click on “New User Registration”.

– Fill in your details and click on “Submit”.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

