JKPSC KAS preliminary 2016: Exam conducted on March 19 for 48,000 applicants

JKPSC KAS 2016: There were 48,000 candidates who had registered for the exam of whom nearly 80 per cent attended. JKPSC KAS 2016: There were 48,000 candidates who had registered for the exam of whom nearly 80 per cent attended.

JKPSC KAS 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Sunday conducted the preliminary exam for recruitment in the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS). The Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2016 was held to fill up 277 gazetted posts in the administrative, police and accounts services in the state.

There were 48,000 candidates who had registered for the exam of whom nearly 80 per cent attended, according to an official spokesperson.

“The examination was conducted at 84 sub-centres across the state,” the spokesman told the PTI. Generally, the paper is held at centres in Jammu and Srinagar but this time, the exam was conducted at multiple centres in the state. These included Baramulla, Doda, Anantnag, Leh, Kargil and Rajouri.

This would be the first time that the the exam was conducted in far-flung regions of the state with the aim of providing opportunity to compete for students of lower income groups. These students were previously not able to participate in the exam due to financial constraints and not having enough money to travel to Jammu or Srinagr where the paper was generally conducted.

To establish supervision at the district level, deputy commissioners of the districts, where the exam centres were located, were assigned the task of custodian-cum-coordinating supervisors. The divisional, district administration and police were called on to ensure a smooth conduct of the exams and observers were appointed to oversee the whole process.

The Combined Competitive Examination 2016 was earlier scheduled on February 19, then for March 12 and finally for March 20, 2017. Those who clear the exam will be selected for the following positions:

Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service- 269

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service- 02

Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service- 06

For more stories on JKPSC, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd