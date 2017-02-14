JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2016: Final Results available, check here

JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2016: 1175 candidates had applied for the post. JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2016: 1175 candidates had applied for the post.

JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2016: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the results for post of Assistant Professor for higher education in Business Administration. Candidates who have been awaiting the results can find the same on the official JKPSC website.

The notification by the JKPSC stated that 1175 candidates had applied for a screening test which was conducted on November 27, 2016. The results for this was declared on January 31, 2017. The candidates who had cleared this stage were called for an interview round on February 9, 2017 for which the results available.

The list of selected candidates have been posted on the website. Interview dates for Assistant Professors in Environmental Science and Urdu and list of Selected candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in Political Science and Education are also available.

Posts available:

Assistant Professor (Business Administration)- 23

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official JKPSC website (jkpsc.nic.in).

– Read through the notifications on the home page and click on “Select List for the posts of Assistant Professor (Business Administration) in Higher Education Department”.

– Scroll down to the list to check your name.

– Download the list and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

